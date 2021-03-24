  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Launches CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English

Education Minister Launches CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English

The CBSE assessment framework Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched will be used for students in Classes 6 to 10 and is meant to improve conceptual understanding.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 5:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

A Year Of Online Classes, Exams: COVID-19 Prompts Shift To 'New Normal' In Teaching And Learning
Telangana Schools, Colleges, Except For Medical Colleges Closed From Today
Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO
Education Minister Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas' Event At DU
82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha
Opinion: How Do We Equip Our Future Workforce?
Education Minister Launches CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English
Education Minister launched the CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new assessment framework for Science, Maths and English on Wednesday, March 24. The new framework will be used for students in Classes 6 to 10. The project meant to wean students away from rote learning by insisting on conceptual clarity will be jointly managed by the CBSE and the British Council.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “The core objective of the NEP is to guide the transition to an education system that enables our youth to have a better future. Schools have a very important role to play in shaping our youth and I am happy that through this launch, the vision of the NEP will be translated into action. My heartiest congratulations to the CBSE and British Council teams for working towards this.”

The new CBSE assessment framework is intended to help improve the level of lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10. It is expected to strengthen the capacity of schools to deliver high-quality, competency-based lessons, particularly in Science, Maths and English (reading). The framework has been developed through a collaboration between the CBSE and British Council.

The change in approach to assessment is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that focuses on building high-order thinking skills, critical thinking and capacity for analysis in children. The focus will be on helping the students get conceptual clarity rather than limiting them to rote-learning.

The assessment framework for students of Classes 6 to 10 is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum and the CBSE syllabus. This system will help the students in attempting the school exams.

CBSE's competency-based education project is aimed at developing skills and practical knowledge among students. The new system works along with the regular textbook knowledge given to the students inside the classrooms.

To help in this project, the British Council will be creating different test tools to analyse the efficiency of the project. It will be creating a bank of over 1,500 items as a sample and will train 40 assessment designers and 180 master test item writers. These will be provided on the online learning platform called ‘Diksha’.

Around 2,000 teachers will be trained to help in this project. More than 14,000 teachers will also be supported through a bank of integrated lessons that map to the competencies and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Assessment Structure
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Proposed IIT Project To Be Shifted From Melauli: Goa Chief Minister
Proposed IIT Project To Be Shifted From Melauli: Goa Chief Minister
CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
Live | CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 31
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 31
Education Minister To Launch Comic Books For Students Of Classes 3 To 12
Education Minister To Launch Comic Books For Students Of Classes 3 To 12
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Expected On March 26, 27
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Expected On March 26, 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................