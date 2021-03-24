Education Minister launched the CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new assessment framework for Science, Maths and English on Wednesday, March 24. The new framework will be used for students in Classes 6 to 10. The project meant to wean students away from rote learning by insisting on conceptual clarity will be jointly managed by the CBSE and the British Council.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “The core objective of the NEP is to guide the transition to an education system that enables our youth to have a better future. Schools have a very important role to play in shaping our youth and I am happy that through this launch, the vision of the NEP will be translated into action. My heartiest congratulations to the CBSE and British Council teams for working towards this.”

The new CBSE assessment framework is intended to help improve the level of lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10. It is expected to strengthen the capacity of schools to deliver high-quality, competency-based lessons, particularly in Science, Maths and English (reading). The framework has been developed through a collaboration between the CBSE and British Council.

The change in approach to assessment is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that focuses on building high-order thinking skills, critical thinking and capacity for analysis in children. The focus will be on helping the students get conceptual clarity rather than limiting them to rote-learning.

The assessment framework for students of Classes 6 to 10 is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum and the CBSE syllabus. This system will help the students in attempting the school exams.

CBSE's competency-based education project is aimed at developing skills and practical knowledge among students. The new system works along with the regular textbook knowledge given to the students inside the classrooms.

To help in this project, the British Council will be creating different test tools to analyse the efficiency of the project. It will be creating a bank of over 1,500 items as a sample and will train 40 assessment designers and 180 master test item writers. These will be provided on the online learning platform called ‘Diksha’.

Around 2,000 teachers will be trained to help in this project. More than 14,000 teachers will also be supported through a bank of integrated lessons that map to the competencies and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).