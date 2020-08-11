  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Launches Architectural Education Regulations

Education Minister Launches Architectural Education Regulations

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union education minister, virtually launched the "Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020" today. While addressing a meeting, Mr Pokhriyal highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 8:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Sambalpur Conducts Virtual Induction Programme For Fresh Batches
Week-Long Online Job Fair Begins At AMU
B School: Top MBA Entrance Examination, Check Details
New Architecture Regulation Allows Exit After Three Years With 'Appropriate Degree'
COMEDK Exam 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
Making Exams Easier Will Not Stop Rote Learning: Manish Sisodia On NEP
Education Minister Launches Architectural Education Regulations
Education minister launches Architectural Education Regulations
New Delhi:

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union education minister, virtually launched the "Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020" today. While addressing a meeting, Mr Pokhriyal highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples.

The minister said these Regulations, which have been prepared by the experts of the Council of Architecture (CoA), shall be able to address the major concerns and challenges lying in the area of human habitat and built environment in the country and propel India to a new high in the areas of innovation and skills development.

He said that CoA should draw inspiration from the present and past treasures of Architecture and bring a paradigm shift in the field of Architecture to make India a world leader again.

He said that the architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture and religion.

The minister said that the newly launched National Education Policy 2020 proposes many massive reforms and the implementation requires contribution from all.

“And these Regulations are for sure an important step in that direction which brings in many ideas and thoughts from the proposed NEP,” he said.

Click here for more Education News
education minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBBSE Result 2020: Ekalavya Model Residential Schools “Have Done Exceedingly Well”, Says Chief Minister
WBBSE Result 2020: Ekalavya Model Residential Schools “Have Done Exceedingly Well”, Says Chief Minister
Odisha Class 12 Science Results 2020: 3 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
Odisha Class 12 Science Results 2020: 3 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
IIM Sambalpur Conducts Virtual Induction Programme For Fresh Batches
IIM Sambalpur Conducts Virtual Induction Programme For Fresh Batches
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Application For Revaluation Begins
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Application For Revaluation Begins
IIT Kharagpur’s Vegetable Oil For A Healthy Heart Awarded
IIT Kharagpur’s Vegetable Oil For A Healthy Heart Awarded
.......................... Advertisement ..........................