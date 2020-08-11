Education minister launches Architectural Education Regulations

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union education minister, virtually launched the "Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020" today. While addressing a meeting, Mr Pokhriyal highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples.

The minister said these Regulations, which have been prepared by the experts of the Council of Architecture (CoA), shall be able to address the major concerns and challenges lying in the area of human habitat and built environment in the country and propel India to a new high in the areas of innovation and skills development.

He said that CoA should draw inspiration from the present and past treasures of Architecture and bring a paradigm shift in the field of Architecture to make India a world leader again.

He said that the architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture and religion.

The minister said that the newly launched National Education Policy 2020 proposes many massive reforms and the implementation requires contribution from all.

“And these Regulations are for sure an important step in that direction which brings in many ideas and thoughts from the proposed NEP,” he said.