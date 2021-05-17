Education Minister Launches AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Today

  • Home
AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy is an initiative that inspires and trains faculty members from AICTE approved institutions. It offers faculty development program under which training is imparted in various core areas.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 17, 2021 10:17 pm IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched the ATAL FDP today
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched the ATAL faculty development programme (FDP) today, May 17. The technical education regulator, All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE)’s AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy is an initiative that inspires and trains faculty members from AICTE approved institutions. It offers faculty development program under which training is imparted in various core areas.

As part of the launch, the Education Minister inaugurated 15 FDPs developed by the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) academy. The ATAL Academy has already conducted 185 offline FDPs in 2019-20 and 948 online FDPs in 2020-21 and trained more than 1 lakh faculty members throughout the country from researchers and CBSE teachers to post graduate students and industry people. For 2021-22, the academy has planned to conduct 971 programmes online, in view of COVID-19.

The Education Minister in his social media handle said: “The AICTE Training and Education Academy (Atal Academy) is an initiative that inspires and trains faculty members from AICTE approved institutions. It offers a unique faculty development program under which training is imparted in various core areas.”

The academy has been conducting various FDPs in emerging areas of data science, cyber security, quantum computing, 3D printing and designing, artificial intelligence, AR/VR, robotics, and internet of things, the council has informed.

AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman Professor M P Poonia, Member Secretary Professor Rajiv Kumar and Director, ATAL Academies, Dr RK Soni were also present in the event.

