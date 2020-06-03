  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes

Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the Alternative Academic Calendar for Higher Secondary classes. NCERT has already released the alternative academic calendar for primary, upper primary and secondary classes.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 1:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till June 15
NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News
Rajasthan Chief Minister Directs Officials To Conduct University Exams In July
No Change Of Exam Centre Within District, Request Only Through Schools: CBSE
Payment Of Semester Fee: Jammu And Kashmir Students' Body Seeks Amarinder Singh's Intervention
High Court Notice To UGC, Delhi University Over Education Of Students With Disabilities
Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes
NCERT has released alternative academic calendar for class 11 and 12
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the Alternative Academic Calendar for Higher Secondary classes. NCERT has already released the alternative academic calendar for primary, upper primary and secondary classes. The alternative calendar will help teachers use various technological tools and social media tools to teach students while they are at home.

"The calendar will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programmes, etc. will be included," the minister tweeted.

The academic calendar covers all the streams for class 11 and class 12 students and has guidelines on using social media for teaching and also has guidelines to cope with stress and anxiety during the present situation.

The academic calendar has week-wise plans with related activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbooks across the subject areas.

The alternative calendar stresses on adoption of Flipped Classroom model. In this model, students are equipped with the skills required to learn content through various activities before they come to the class.

At the higher secondary stage, teachers may encourage students to undertake more and more self-study, readings, and learning-by-doing under the supervision of parents with resources available at home.

The activities suggested in the calendar are not mandatory and NCERT says that the learners should not be, in any way, be forced to do the activities.

For teaching/studying, all NCERT flipbooks are available on epathshala. Chapter-wise e-content is also available on NROER, SWAYAM and DIKSHA portal of the Government of India.

Click here for more Education News
NCERT syllabus National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) NCERT curriculum
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till June 15
Schools In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till June 15
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 27
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 27
NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News
NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News
West Bengal HS Exam 2020 Update: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 2
West Bengal HS Exam 2020 Update: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 2
MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................