NCERT has released alternative academic calendar for class 11 and 12

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the Alternative Academic Calendar for Higher Secondary classes. NCERT has already released the alternative academic calendar for primary, upper primary and secondary classes. The alternative calendar will help teachers use various technological tools and social media tools to teach students while they are at home.

Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by @ncert today!



This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/jwTq0yVogQ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020

"The calendar will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programmes, etc. will be included," the minister tweeted.

The academic calendar covers all the streams for class 11 and class 12 students and has guidelines on using social media for teaching and also has guidelines to cope with stress and anxiety during the present situation.

The academic calendar has week-wise plans with related activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbooks across the subject areas.

The alternative calendar stresses on adoption of Flipped Classroom model. In this model, students are equipped with the skills required to learn content through various activities before they come to the class.

At the higher secondary stage, teachers may encourage students to undertake more and more self-study, readings, and learning-by-doing under the supervision of parents with resources available at home.

The activities suggested in the calendar are not mandatory and NCERT says that the learners should not be, in any way, be forced to do the activities.

For teaching/studying, all NCERT flipbooks are available on epathshala. Chapter-wise e-content is also available on NROER, SWAYAM and DIKSHA portal of the Government of India.