Education Minister To Launch Over 1 Lakh Internship Opportunities Through AICTE Portal Today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch more than one lakh internship opportunities today, March 30. The internship opportunities will be launched through the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) portal.

Announcing the date and time of the launch of AICTE internship opportunities, the Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “Today, at 4:30pm onwards, Hon’ble Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch 1 lakh+ Internship Opportunities through AICTE Internship Portal.”

Today, at 4:30pm onwards, Hon'ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp will launch 1 lakh+ Internship Opportunities through #AICTE Internship Portal.



The details regarding the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship drive will be shared on the launch today. The timing for YouTube live is 4:30 pm.

On the internship portal of AICTE, different internships in different categories have also been added along with city wise rankings. These categories include CDAC IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate, etc. Applications can be made now for various internship opportunities in the corporate category.