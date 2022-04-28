  • Home
Education Minister To Launch Mandate Document Of National Curriculum Framework Tomorrow

The Mandate Document, as per an official statement, describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from NEP 2020.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 3:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) tomorrow, April 29. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

The Mandate Document, as per an official statement, describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then National level. The ‘Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework’ is an integral part of this Mandate Document, it added.

The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with consultation at schools, districts and at the state level with the help of a tech platform and mobile applications.

Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr BC Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework; Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Professor DP Saklani, Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be present on the occasion.

For providing inputs for the development of these, four curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP 2020 are identified under the three categories -- curriculum and pedagogy, cross-cutting issues and oher important areas of NEP 2020 focussing on systemic changes and reforms.

