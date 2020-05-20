Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses

IGNOU will launch online courses today

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to launch online curriculum for MA Hindi course and other courses. The online curriculum will be launched by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' at 4 pm today.

IGNOU has been offering undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode for a long time and only recently began to offer courses online too. While, the University was offering a few certificate courses in online mode, it is ready to take a giant leap and offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses online too.

Today, Education Minister will launch the online curriculum for MA Hindi course. The launch ceremony will be broadcasted live through the University's official Facebook and Twitter page. The University will gradually offer all its courses in online mode.

An official from IGNOU explained that earlier the University had digitalized the study material for all its courses which could be downloaded from the website, but the modus operandi of the courses remained open and distant and not online.

The University has a separate portal for online courses, 'iop.ignouonline.ac.in'. Current and prospective students will be able to check their eligibility, duration and fee structure, job/future prospects of the course, and details of the programme coordinator from the website. The online programme will include video and audio lectures, tutorials etc. which will be available at a click on the website.



