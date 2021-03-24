Education Minister To Launch Comic Books For Students Of Classes 3 To 12

Over 100 comic books will be launched today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishak'

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch comic books on topics based on NCERT syllabus for the students of Class 3 to Class 12. The comic books have been prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The comic books seek to make learning more fun and help understand topics better.

While announcing the launch, CBSE in their Twitter handle said: “Minister of Education Dr RP Nishank will launch 100+ comic books today prepared on different subjects to make learning more enjoyable.”

Over 100 comic books based on NCERT Class 3 to Class 12 syllabus will be launched today. Each comic book for the students of Class 3 to Class 12 is supported by worksheets. The comic books will enable bridging learning gaps. The books will also address issues on gender sensitivity, women empowerment and value education.

The Education Minister will also launch the CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English today at 5 PM. The assessment framework is part of the 'competency-based education project' of the CBSE and the British Council. The assessment framework is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and is based on the NCERT curriculum. It aims to improvise the standard of Science, Maths and English lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10.