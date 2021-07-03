  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister To Launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’

Education Minister To Launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’

The Innovation Ambassador Programme is a collaboration between the CBSE, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 4:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra: BMC To Start IB Board Schools In Future, Says Aditya Thackeray
UDISE+ Report: More Than 42% Children Study In Hindi, Over 26% In English
Odisha Government To Set Up Centre Of Excellence In Mining
FMGE 2021: High Court To Hear Plea On July 12 Against Cost Imposed To Postpone Exam
Maharashtra: Over 50,000 Poor Students Benefited From Free Lectures
UK Home Secretary: 56,000 Visas Issued To Indian Students In 2020
Education Minister To Launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’ on July 16
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Innovation Ambassador – Online Training Programme for CBSE teachers on July 16, 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The Innovation Ambassador Programme is a collaboration between the CBSE, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

The programme aims to strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers for nurturing innovative ideas from students.

Schools can register for the programme up to July 10 at mic.gov.in/sia. Each school can nominate up to five teachers to participate in the programme. Training will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Through this programme, the CBSE aims to train 50,000 teachers – two or three teachers per school – from all affiliated schools as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. Teachers will be shortlisted from nominations submitted by schools.

Teachers will be trained in four modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product/prototype development.

“The first batch of the first module of the first Programme, viz. Design Thinking & Innovation, will start from 20th July 2021,” an official statement said.

The trained teachers, or ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, will help in creating the culture of innovation in their schools, mentor other teachers, students, and provide support to other schools as resource persons, the CBSE had said.

They will also act as evaluators for national-level idea competitions, and act as mentors for the national level programme on innovation and related activities, the board had earlier said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Announced, Result By July 25
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Announced, Result By July 25
AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme
AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme
UPES PAT 2021: Exam From July 17; All You Need To Know
UPES PAT 2021: Exam From July 17; All You Need To Know
ISC Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
ISC Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................