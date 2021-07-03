Education Minister To Launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’ on July 16

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Innovation Ambassador – Online Training Programme for CBSE teachers on July 16, 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The Innovation Ambassador Programme is a collaboration between the CBSE, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

The programme aims to strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers for nurturing innovative ideas from students.

Schools can register for the programme up to July 10 at mic.gov.in/sia. Each school can nominate up to five teachers to participate in the programme. Training will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Through this programme, the CBSE aims to train 50,000 teachers – two or three teachers per school – from all affiliated schools as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. Teachers will be shortlisted from nominations submitted by schools.

Teachers will be trained in four modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product/prototype development.

“The first batch of the first module of the first Programme, viz. Design Thinking & Innovation, will start from 20th July 2021,” an official statement said.

The trained teachers, or ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, will help in creating the culture of innovation in their schools, mentor other teachers, students, and provide support to other schools as resource persons, the CBSE had said.

They will also act as evaluators for national-level idea competitions, and act as mentors for the national level programme on innovation and related activities, the board had earlier said.