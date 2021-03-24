Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework Today

CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment framework for Science, Maths and English today at 5 PM. The assessment framework is part of the 'competency-based education project' of the CBSE and the British Council. “I will be launching the CBSE assessment framework for science, maths and English classes as part of CBSE competency-based education project by CBSE and British Council,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

The assessment framework is in line with National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and is based on the NCERT curriculum. It aims to improvise the standard of Science, Maths and English lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10.

The focus will be on helping students gain conceptual clarity than limiting to rote-learning by developing skills and practical knowledge. This system will help the students in attempting pen and paper tests and it would work along with the regular textbook knowledge imparted in classrooms.

CBSE Board Exams 2021

The CBSE Class 10 exams are set to commence from May 4 and it will be continued till June 7, 2021. Class 12 board examinations will start from May 4 and conclude on June 11, 2021. All those appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams are advised to visit the official site to check the examination schedule.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also allowed Class 10 and Class 12 students to change their examination centres for the practical as well as theory exams by March 25. Students need to place a request and inform their respective schools about the desired examination centre for the upcoming board exams.