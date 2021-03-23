  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow

Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be launching the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 6:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP Schools Up To Class 8 To Remain Closed Till March 31
Tamil Nadu Asks Colleges To Shift To Online Mode Of Teaching Due To COVID-19 Cases
Delhi Cabinet Approves Opening 100 Schools Of Specialised Excellence
Uttarakhand Schools Ordered To Charge Only Tuition Fees For Lockdown Period
Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Government's "All Pass" Order
Delhi Government Launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' For Girl Students Of Classes 9 To 12
Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow
CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths, English
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be launching the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English. The framework will be launched at 5 pm on March 24, the minister announced on social media. This will be done as part of a "competency-based education project" of the CBSE and the British Council.

The CBSE assessment framework was launched to improve the level of Science, Maths and English lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10. This has been done in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that focuses on teaching children using high-order thinking skills, critical thinking and analysis. The focus will be on helping the students get conceptual clarity than limiting to rote-learning.

The assessment framework for students of Classes 6 to 10 has been developed on the NCERT curriculum and CBSE syllabus. This system will help the students in attempting pen and paper tests.

The CBSE's competency-based education project is aimed at developing skills and practical knowledge among students. The new system works along with the regular textbook knowledge imparted to the students inside the classrooms.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' cbse Affiliated Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Institute of Rural Management Anand Announces IRMASAT Results
Institute of Rural Management Anand Announces IRMASAT Results
Goa Board Class 12 Exam From May 13
Goa Board Class 12 Exam From May 13
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Delayed, To Be Announced This Week
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Delayed, To Be Announced This Week
ICAI To Include More Foreign Languages For Members, Students
ICAI To Include More Foreign Languages For Members, Students
IIT Delhi Startup Geliose Mobility Launches Electric Scooter
IIT Delhi Startup Geliose Mobility Launches Electric Scooter
.......................... Advertisement ..........................