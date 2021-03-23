Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow

CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths, English

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be launching the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English. The framework will be launched at 5 pm on March 24, the minister announced on social media. This will be done as part of a "competency-based education project" of the CBSE and the British Council.

The CBSE assessment framework was launched to improve the level of Science, Maths and English lessons taught in Classes 6 to 10. This has been done in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that focuses on teaching children using high-order thinking skills, critical thinking and analysis. The focus will be on helping the students get conceptual clarity than limiting to rote-learning.

The assessment framework for students of Classes 6 to 10 has been developed on the NCERT curriculum and CBSE syllabus. This system will help the students in attempting pen and paper tests.

The CBSE's competency-based education project is aimed at developing skills and practical knowledge among students. The new system works along with the regular textbook knowledge imparted to the students inside the classrooms.