Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Lilavati Award 2020 Today

Lilavati Award 2020 will have seven categories: women health, self defence, sanitation and hygiene, literacy, women entrepreneurship, and legal awareness.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 11:10 am IST

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Lilavati Award 2020 today evening. The Lilavati Award is an initiative of the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and it aims to recognise efforts by AICTE-approved institutions to treat women with ‘equality and fairness’. The online event will start at 5 pm.

AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe and Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare will also be present at the online launch event.

Lilavati Award 2020

The theme of Lilavati Award is women’s empowerment. It aims to create awareness about issues like sanitation, hygiene, health and nutrition using “traditional Indian values”.

It also aims to “create awareness about issues like literacy, employment, technology, credit, marketing, innovation, skill development, natural resources, and rights among women”.

Entries for Lilavati Award 2020 can be submitted at institution or team level, comprising students or faculty or both from AICTE approved institutions.

“The eligible entries received from different institutions will be evaluated by a committee and the winning team will get certificates for first, second and third ranks under every sub-theme…” AICTE said.

