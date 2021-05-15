Education Minister to launch ATAL FDP calendar on May 17

  • Home
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the ATAL faculty development programme (FDP) calendar on May 17, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 15, 2021 5:23 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the ATAL faculty development programme (FDP) calendar on May 17, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said. The minister will also inaugurate 15 FDPs developed by the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) academy.

“Hon'ble Minister of Education, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' ji would be Chief Guest at 'Calendar launch of AICTE Training & Learning (ATAL) Academy online FDP 2021-22 & inauguration of 15 online FDP' on May 17, 2021 at 3pm,” the council said on social media.

The academy has been conducting various FDPs in emerging areas of data science, cyber security, quantum computing, 3D printing and designing, artificial intelligence, AR/VR, robotics, and internet of things, the council has informed. The ATAL Academy has already conducted 185 offline FDPs in 2019-20 and 948 online FDPs in 2020-21 and trained more than 1 lakh faculty members throughout the country, it added.

For 2021-22, the academy has planned to conduct 971 programmes online, in view of COVID-19.

AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman Prof M P Poonia, Member Secretary Prof Rajiv Kumar and Director, ATAL Academies, Dr RK Soni will also be present in the event, the council said.

Education Minister To Meet State Education Secretaries

On the same day, Mr Pokhriyal will also meet education secretaries of states virtually, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the education sector. He will also review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and the promotion of online education in states.

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," education ministry sources told ANI.

