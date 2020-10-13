Education Minister Inaugurates Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex At MNIT Jaipur

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on October 13 virtually inaugurated the new Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur in the presence of RK Tyagi, Chairman MNIT Jaipur; Professor Udaykumar R Yaragatti, Director MNIT Jaipur; Deans, Heads of faculties and staff members of the institute. The new Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex has been built at a cost of Rs 85 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal said that Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex at MNIT campus is one of the largest lecture theatre complexes not only in India but in entire Asia with a capacity to teach 6,792 students at a time through its 48 classrooms. “The Minister hoped that the infrastructure facilities like this would be helpful in effective implementation of the New Education policy and will be able to transform the education system of the country,” a statement said.

In order to minimise the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education of students, the Education Minister further added that distance-learning and online-learning through e-platforms have become the need of the hour.

“In view of this exigency, all the 48 classrooms of this Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex are going to be e-classrooms to enable innumerable students to join the classrooms virtually and study the courses online,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

The new Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex at MNIT Jaipur has a total carpet area of about 3.6 lakh square feet, and displays a blend of the traditional architecture of Jaipur and contemporary construction practices, the statement added.