Education Minister Inaugurates New Buildings Of Two Kendriya Vidyalayas Virtually

Education Minister Inaugurates Two Kendriya Vidyalayas Virtually

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated two newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas through video conferencing today, January 21. In a virtual ceremony organized from New Delhi, Mr Pokhriyal inaugurated new buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya Bettiah in Bihar and Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4 Korba in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the audience present in Bettiah and Korba at the inaugural ceremony, Education Minister said that Kendriya Vidyalayas have become the hallmark of excellence in the country. He said that during the last six years more than 150 new KVs have been opened and their construction process is also going on at a steady pace.

He appreciated the KVS for taking eco-friendly drives like 'One Student-One Tree' campaign, Water Conservation campaign and rainwater harvesting in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Referring to the New Education Policy, Mr Pokhriyal stressed upon its various provisions. He expressed deep satisfaction with the fact that while the education session in many countries was delayed by one year due to Corona, the Teachers, Students and Parents in India with their zeal of learning quickly adopted online mediums and did not allow the session to be overtaken. He also appreciated the teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalayas for setting a model in every field and said we are proud of such an institution.

The newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya Bettiah in Paschim Champaran district of Bihar was established in the year 2003 and been operated in a Temporary Building. The school currently operates from Classes 1 to 10, with 489 students. A grand building has been constructed by the KVS at a cost of 13.016 crores in Kumarabagh Bettiah, which is equipped with all necessary facilities. At present, there are a total of 53 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state of Bihar, with four Kendriya Vidyalayas operating in two shifts. When this school becomes fully functional from Classes 1 to 12, then about 1000 students of the district will be benefited.

A new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4 Korba in Chhattisgarh was also inaugurated. This school started in the year 2011-12. State Government provided 10 acres of land and a modern building was constructed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at a cost of 15.86 crores. Presently 1025 students have been enrolled here. In view of the facilities for the students, this building is equipped with all required modern facilities, along with staff quarters. The school is fully operational till Class 12.

On this occasion, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education also addressed the online function. Commissioner, KVS Nidhi Pandey presented the welcome address.