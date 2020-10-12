Education Minister Inaugurates New Campus Of Central University of Punjab

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Education Minister Inaugurates New Central University of Punjab Campus

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank On October 12 virtually inaugurated the new campus and newly constructed buildings of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Harsdimrat Kaur Badal. The ten new buildings and the University Insignia Monument, dedicated to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan', at the CUPB new campus have been built at the cost of Rs 203.78 crore.

The foundation stone of the new CUPB campus was laid in September, 2015, by the then Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and the then Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal said that the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the world teaches us that a "Self-reliant India" (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) is the only path to move ahead and 'National Education Policy' (NEP-2020) will guide us to achieve our mission of making India a 'Global Knowledge and Innovation Centre' of the world.

Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal, congratulated CUPB employees, students and people of Punjab on the inauguration of CUPB. Bhatinda city will be known as the “ education hub of Punjab”, Ms Badal said.

Innovation And Incubation Center and Sports Complex At IIT Jodhpur

The Education Minister will inaugurate two new facilities at IIT Jodhpur -- Innovation and Incubation Center and Sports Complex. Mr Pokhriyal will virtually inaugurate the facilities on October 16.

State Education Minister Sanjay Dhotre, Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present in the event, an official statement said.