Education Minister Inaugurates IIM Jammu's Happiness Centre

New happiness centre launched at IIM Jammu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has inaugurated the new centre of happiness named ‘Anandam’ at Indian Institute of Management, IIM Jammu. Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Manoj Sinha and Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also attended the virtual event.

Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu presided over the event along with Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu.

The Education Minister addressed the attendees as he acknowledged the importance of including happiness in the academic curriculum of students. He said, “Students and faculty tend to undergo stress due to deadlines, coursework, teaching-load, and professional and personal life pressure. This tends to result in depression and anxiety amongst the teachers as well as students”.

“Hence, the center will help people overcome mental stress and help spread positivity and it will encourage and propagate holistic development for all the stakeholders at IIM Jammu”, he added.

Noting that the purpose of establishing ‘Anandam’ at Indian Institute of Management Jammu is to bring holistic well-being, he said that Regular physical exercises at the Center will contribute to wellness at the physical level for both the students and the faculty.

Mr Sinha explained the benefits of yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices for students as said that they help to maximise their overall performance. He further said that staying happy is the best prayer that anyone can offer to a god and is a real idea of happiness.

The centre of happiness will be hosting different activities including counselling, holistic wellness, elective courses on happiness development, research and leadership and faculty development.