Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday virtually inaugurated the golden jubilee building of NIT Rourkela (Odisha), built to commemorate the completion of fifty years of existence of theInstitute.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020 8:35 pm IST

Education Minister Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building Of NIT Rourkela
Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday virtually inaugurated the golden jubilee building of NIT Rourkela (Odisha), built to commemorate the completion of fifty years of existence of theInstitute.

A premier institution, NIT Rourkela, has been producing “best brains for the country”, Mr Pokhriiyal said in his inaugural address. Mr Pokhriyal added that the building is a symbol of the institute’s prestige. According to an official statement, it is one of the tallest buildings in Rourkela.

Mr Pokhriyal said the building has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 95 crore and is entirely funded by the Ministry of Education.

The education minister said that the “smart” building will enhance efficiency in the administrative functioning and amalgamate technology with this process to make it more people-friendly.

The new building will have a conference center, a library spread over two floors. It will be equipped with fire sensors and automatic water sprinklers for an emergency. It will have offices of the academic section, examination section, establishment section, finance section, purchase, and internal audit, alumni and international relations, sponsored Research, industrial consultancy, and continuing education cell.

The Director’s office, Deans offices, Registrar’s office, Board Room, and Senate Hall will be shifted to the newly inaugurated office, an official statement said.

