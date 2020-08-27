Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Inaugurates AMU Exam Centre Online

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the examination centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) through a video conferencing platform. The examination centre has been built on a government grant of Rs 2 crore.

Speaking in the online inaugural ceremony, AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor emphasised that JNMC has emerged as the frontline hospital in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with a high recovery rate of COVID-19 patients and is providing medical care to the entire western Uttar Pradesh.

"JNMC Virology Lab has tested over 75,000 samples to detect Covid19 infection and there is a facility of a 100-bed isolation ward and a dedicated operation theatre, labor room and the Dialysis Unit for the Covid19 patients. JNMC has also established a Plasma Therapy Bank,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Professor Mansoor added that JNMC has the best of facilities, but there was a need for an examination centre and today with the inauguration of this exam centre, we are sure to contribute even more in the academic field and the nation building.

Speaking on the virtual inaugural session of the AMU exam centre, Mr Pokriyal said that the university had played an important role in the freedom struggle and still it denotes a strong sense of patriotism. Its academic excellence, the Education Minister said, makes it an invaluable national asset and the Medical College beacons a new ray of hope at a time when the country is plagued by the pandemic.

“The AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a strong votary of Hindu-Muslim unity and he propagated unity and diversity all through his life. His vision of education was inclusive and he relentlessly strove for mitigating the sufferings of common Indians and initiated the eradication of ignorance. It is a matter of great satisfaction that his dreams are being realised in the centenary year,” the minister added.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated the AMU Vice Chancellor for ensuring the all-round development with continuous positive transformation despite adverse circumstances due to the coronavirus outbreak. "With the inaugural of the Exam Centre, JNMC's long standing problem has been resolved and I am sure that the medical students of this institute will reach skies and make the Nation proud," the minister said.

An AMU statement issued in this regard said: “The minister observed that the university teachers are corona warriors, who are helping young people remain committed to the vision of education, even during these difficult times.”

JNMC and AMU have the potential to fulfil our vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower in line with New Education Policy (NEP) aimed at ensuring a world-class education in the country, said Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Extending the vote of thanks, AMU Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS) informed the Education Minister of the various ongoing activities to mark the centenary year celebrations and thanked him for sharing his precious time for the function. Dr Faiza Abbasi conducted the programme.