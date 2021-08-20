Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar

Education Minister inaugurated academic complex at IIT Bhubaneswar today

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 20 inaugurated the Pushpagiri Lecture Hall Complex and Rushikulya Hall of Residence at IIT Bhubaneswar. The Centre has so far sectioned Rs 1,260 crores for the creation of the institute infrastructure in two phases, the official statement from IIT Bhubaneswar read.

As part of the infrastructure, the institute is creating a modern lecture hall complex at the cost of Rs 148 crore with a floor area of 26,354 Square Meters.

The present lecture hall complex comprises three buildings.

In future, as the institute grows further, another three buildings are likely to be added to complete the lecture hall complex that has a circular formation. The first of the buildings is now ready for the operation which will be put into use.

A part of the complex under construction now is a mini-complex comprising of 10 flipped classrooms. The Rushikulya hall of residence is an 800-single seated hostel with an extremely good atmosphere. The institute says that the campus buildings including hostels are built in extremely good standards at par with international standards.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director said: “The lecture halls are designed to be of a new age and serve as e-classrooms wherein live streaming of lectures with interaction can be done with lecture recording facility and can be used for conventional classes. The lecture halls are designed to work with air-conditioning as well as natural ventilation during the winter months. The lecture halls provide electrical connections for charging laptops, internet access through WiFi, document visualizers for board work, apart from whiteboards, CCTV surveillance etc. The central atrium of each of the buildings has a lot of interactive space for students. The complex is designed to have a huge interactive space around the buildings. The flipped classroom complex is one of the foremost in the country and it can be used for conventional lectures, group tasks / individual work comprising of study/browsing, design, analysis, problem-solving, assignment, interacting with teacher”.