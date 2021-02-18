Education Minister Inaugurates 14th National Education Summit

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the 14th National Education Summit 2021 organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He participated in a discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The theme of the summit was NEP: Transforming Educational Landscape of the Nation and Carving a Road Map for Implementation.

ASSOCHAM has organised a two-day seminar from February 18 to February 20 to discuss the impact of NEP on the transforming educational sector. The virtual summit is being attended by senior educationists, Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors and Promoters of many government and private universities, institutions, colleges, edtech startups and students from across the nation.

Mr Pokhriyal addressed the attendees as he highlighted the changes brought in the National Research Foundation (NRF) under NEP. He said that with the new policy, the students will be competing over patents for their innovations than bagging higher job packages.

I e-inaugurated the 14th National Education Summit 2021, organised by @ASSOCHAM4India today. The discussion was held on NEP: Transforming Educational Landscape of the Nation & Carving a Road Map for Implementation. pic.twitter.com/w26uGBJcbj — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 18, 2021

“I believe that no sector can grow or develop without research. The NRF, as mentioned in NEP2020 will change the research landscape in the county. There will be a competition over patent rather than packages”, he said.

He talked about several schemes in the field of research such as Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) and IMPacting Research, INnovation and Technology (IMPRINT).

He highlighted the importance of collaboration of academia and industry as he said, “It is important that industry collaborates with academia and develops a curriculum that utilizes a child’s potential”. He further mentioned various Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) which have been built and maintained under public-private partnership.

ASSOCHAM had invited people to register themselves online to take part in the seminar.