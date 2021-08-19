Education Minister To Inaugurate Two Academic Complexes At IIT Bhubaneswar Tomorrow

  • Home
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate two academic complexes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar tomorrow, August 20.

Updated: Aug 19, 2021 8:49 pm IST

Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate 2 new academic complexes at IIT Bhubaneswar tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate two academic complexes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar tomorrow, August 20. The two new academic complexes are Pushpagiri Lecture Hall Complex and Rushikulya Hall of Residence. As per official data, Government of India has so far sanctioned an amount of Rs 1,260 crore for the creation of the institute's infrastructure in two phases.

The Director of the institute said: “The lecture halls are designed to be of new age and serve as e-classrooms wherein live streaming of lectures with interaction can be done with lecture recording facility and can be used for conventional classes.”

“The lecture halls are designed to work with air-conditioning as well as natural ventilation during the winter months. The lecture halls provide electrical connections for charging of laptops, internet access through WiFi, document visualizers for board work, apart from white boards, CCTV surveillance etc,” the Director added.

The flipped class-room complex, the IIT Director said, can be used for conventional lectures, group tasks, individual work comprising of study, browsing, design, analysis, problem-solving, assignment, interacting with teacher.

While the Rushikulya Hall of Residence at IIT Bhubaneswar will be a hostel with all the modern amenities.

