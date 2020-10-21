Education Minister To Virtually Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIT Ropar

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will virtually inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar). In the virtual ceremony, scheduled on October 22, Mr Pokhriyal will be accompanied by the State Education Minister Sanjay Dhotre.

The inauguration ceremony will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages of IIT Ropar.

The event for the inauguration ceremony includes a welcome speech by IIT Ropar Director Prof. Sarit K Das, address by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and address by the state education minister Sanjay Dhotre.

The Central Administration and academic departments like Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering will now be shifted to the permanent campus of IIT Ropar.

The new campus, on a built-up area of 1.37 lakh square meters, includes housing for 2,324 students, 170 faculty and 118 staff members, entrance, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, spaces for extra and co-curricular activities. The Institute is on track towards completing 2.32 lakh square meters of construction by 2021 to provide accommodation for 2,500 students, 220 faculty, and 250 staff members, IIT Ropar said.

A ‘super academic block’ to house 7 academic departments in a total area of 4.76 lakh square feet area will be completed soon. The central library and Auditorium with a capacity of 800 seating will be ready by the winter of 2020.

Established in 2008, IIT Ropar has been ranked in the 351-400 bracket in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 202. IIT Ropar stood 25th in NIRF 2020 and QS India Rankings 2020 for Engineering institutions.