Education Minister To Inaugurate IIT Bombay’s National Education Day Programme On NEP Tomorrow

IIT Bombay: The Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s National Education Day programme on NEP tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 8:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s National Education Day programme on NEP tomorrow at 11 am. As part of the IIT Bombay’s National Education Day programme on NEP, Dr K Kasturirangan, the chairman of the drafting committee for the National Education Policy will be the Guest of Honour. The programme to be held in virtual mode will be broadcast live on the IIT Bombay’s website and Education Minister’s Twitter and FaceBook pages.

National Education Day is celebrated annually on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Mr Azad was the first Education Minister of independent India.

The Ministry of Education in their social media handle said: “Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank will be going live on his Twitter/FB pages on 10th Nov at 11 AM to e-inaugurate @iitbombay’s National Education Day programme on #NEP2020.”

It further added: “Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairman of the committee for drafting #NEP will be the Guest of Honor. Do tune in!”

The online session seeks to focus on reforms in the new national Education Policy and “shed light on its implementation process”. Earlier on October 1, Mr Pokhriyal cleared doubts arising out of NEP online through a live session.

