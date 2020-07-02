Education Minister To Inaugurate #FitIndiaTalks Series Tomorrow

HRD Minister will inaugurate #FitIndiaTalks series on mental and physical health

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address students on the importance of physical and mental health through a webinar. The 'Fit Hai to Hit hai India' webinar will be held on July 3, 2020 at 5 pm. The Minister also urged students to ask any questions ahead of the event though social media.

Students, I am looking forward to talk to you all about the importance of physical & mental health via Fit Hai to Hit Hai India webinar.

'#FitIndiaTalks' is a series which will be inaugurated by the HRD Minister.

In a video message shared by the Fit India handle on Twitter the Education Minister says that the #FitIndiaTalks webinar will address a student's concerns about their mental and physical health.

The #FitIndiaTalks series will be inaugurated by Hon'ble HRD Minister, Dr. @DrRPNishank on 3rd July at 5 pm!



The #FitIndiaTalks series will be inaugurated by Hon'ble HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on 3rd July at 5 pm!

During the inauguration on July 3, the event will also be joined by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Badminton player P.V. Sindhu and Football player Sunil Chhetri will also join the webinar and share their fitness mantra.

The live webinar will be available on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and will also be streamed on YouTube.

Students who have any specific questions can share those with the Minister on Twitter or Facebook by using #FitIndiaTalks.

The #FitIndiaTalks series was scheduled to start earlier but was rescheduled and will now begin from tomorrow. Further schedule for #FitIndiaTalks will be announced soon.

FIT India, since the beginning of the Lockdown 1, has been conducting webinars and fitness sessions daily, through social media and video platforms. CBSE and Fit India collaborated and conducted a special session with Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actor, for students on Yoga Day.



