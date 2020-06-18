  • Home
Amidst rising demands for postponement of CBSE board, NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 exams, Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media that the priority of the government is health of the students and quality education.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:55 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Union Human Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday conducted another review meeting with secretaries of School Education And Literacy Department, Higher Education Department; and chairpersons of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Mr Pokhriyal said they discussed "various issues" related to education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the second review meeting with the country's top education officials and held amidst a growing clamour for further postponement of the remaining CBSE Class 12 exams as well as the entrance exams for medicine and engineering -- NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020. The first is scheduled for July 26, and the second from July 18 to July 23 and parents are anxious about the gathering of students in large numbers while the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Mr Pokhriyal, however, said that his ministry is “committed to students' health and quality education".

COVID-19 And Board Exams

The impending CBSE 2020 exams have become a cause for concern. Recently, parents started #CancelBoardExam campaign on social media, demanding that CBSE and other board exams be cancelled.

CBSE, however, has not said anything officially regarding cancellation or postponement of remaining board exam. However, a group of parents have moved the Supreme Court over the issue and CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that it will make a decision on conducting remaining exams soon. Remaining CBSE 2020 board exams are scheduled from July 1 to July 15.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has also said that conducting board exam under these circumstances will be “difficult” and suggested the HRD minister to pass students on the basis of internal assessment scores.

NEET 2020 And JEE Main 2020

Many students have also demanded postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate, or NEET 2020. There is no official notification regarding postponement of either of these entrance exams.

NTA has opened the portal to download NEET 2020 admit card and said that notification saying exams are being postponed are fake.

