Education Minister Felicitates School, University Toppers

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ felicitated the meritorious students across the country who excelled in the final schools and university examinations. Various officials and personalities also attended the event including journalist Anurag Tripathi, IAS officer Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan who is also the joint secretary of School Education and Literacy, Manipur, and chairperson of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Anita Karwal who is also the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Mr Pokhriyal addressed the students and called them the “future of India”. He said, “The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams and will power to fulfil them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building and become responsible citizens”.

He further said that the young generation will become the cornerstone of ‘Golden India’.

Various CBSE students and university students have been felicitated during the event including the following students-

Class 10 toppers





Yash Goel, Yash Mehta, Sanskriti Gupta, Shrija Chhabra, Tarushi Kalra, Rajat Mantri, Prachi,Jindal, Purbi Jain, Ritika Palwal, Kaashvi Kamath,Mrigank Pawagi,Navya S Rastogi,P Harini, Gaurav Gaur,Jiya Chakraborty, Aryan Bhatt, Harshi Singh, Ananya Mishra, Ananya, Shailendrasinh, Areesha Khan, Anjali Sharma, Aaditya Aren, Aadya Mahraur, Aastha Kandwal, Aastha K Verma

Class 12 toppers

A Balakrishnan, Abhijith TR, Akshita Totia, Alisha P Shaji, Devyani Chaudhary, Anshika Singhal, Anadhi Sharma, Devjyoti Chakrabarti, Nia Susan Chaly, Nirmala Jenson, Lakshmi Nair, Gurveen Kaur, Eva Tiwari, Farasha Fathima P M, Divyanshi Jain, Divyangi Tripathi, Pranjali Pandey, Pulkit Aghi, Sakshi Singh, Tushar Singh, Vanshika Verma, Vatsal Bindal, Shikhar Agrawal, Shlaghya Mishra, Shreya Susan Mathew

Institute toppers





Kajal Singla - Postgraduate, IIIT Delhi

Shubham Thukral- Undergraduate, IIIT Delhi

Adarsh Kumar Singh- Postgraduate, Chanakya National Law College, Patna

Charu Priyadarshan- Undergraduate, Chanakya National Law College, Patna

Chandan Kumar Jha - PhD, IIT Gandhinagar

Aishna Agrawal - Undergraduate, IIT Gandhinagar

C Kanimozhi- Undergraduate, Alagappa University Vallal Alaggapar Valagam

D Monika- Postgraduate, Alagappa University Vallal Alaggapar Valagam

Himanshi Bansal- Postgraduate, Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Ananya Rana- Undergraduate, Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Mayank Raj- Undergraduate,IIT Jodhpur

NR Rohan- Postgraduate,IIT Jodhpur

Yash Oswal- Postgraduate, Sumandeeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara

Namratha A Ajith- Undergraduate, Sumandeeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara

Kaushik Kumar Prafulbhai Sheladiya- Postgraduate, Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

Maulik Kamlesh Bhai Thummar- Undergraduate, Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

Thani Aswanth- Postgraduate, IIT Hyderabad

Shah Nisarg Pankaj- Undergraduate, IIT Hyderabad

Chandrajita Chakraborty- Postgraduate, Maharaja Bir Bikram University

Susmita Sinha - Undergraduate, Maharaja Bir Bikram University

Simranjeet Kaur- Postgraduate, Punjab University, Chandigarh

Ramneek Kaur- Undergraduate,Punjab University, Chandigarh

Namrata Mohanty- Postgraduate,VSS University of Technology, Odisha

Anuja Modi- Undergraduate, VSS University of Technology, Odisha

Arjun Panicker - Postgraduate, NIT Meghalaya

Aditya Tarafdar- Undergraduate, NIT Meghalaya