Education Minister Felicitates School, University Toppers
On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ felicitated the meritorious students across the country who excelled in the final schools and university examinations. Various officials and personalities also attended the event including journalist Anurag Tripathi, IAS officer Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan who is also the joint secretary of School Education and Literacy, Manipur, and chairperson of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Anita Karwal who is also the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).
Mr Pokhriyal addressed the students and called them the “future of India”. He said, “The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams and will power to fulfil them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building and become responsible citizens”.
He further said that the young generation will become the cornerstone of ‘Golden India’.
Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the young generation of the 21st century will become the cornerstone of Golden India. pic.twitter.com/PW91outZ0A— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 26, 2021
Various CBSE students and university students have been felicitated during the event including the following students-
Class 10 toppers
Yash Goel, Yash Mehta, Sanskriti Gupta, Shrija Chhabra, Tarushi Kalra, Rajat Mantri, Prachi,Jindal, Purbi Jain, Ritika Palwal, Kaashvi Kamath,Mrigank Pawagi,Navya S Rastogi,P Harini, Gaurav Gaur,Jiya Chakraborty, Aryan Bhatt, Harshi Singh, Ananya Mishra, Ananya, Shailendrasinh, Areesha Khan, Anjali Sharma, Aaditya Aren, Aadya Mahraur, Aastha Kandwal, Aastha K Verma
Class 12 toppers
A Balakrishnan, Abhijith TR, Akshita Totia, Alisha P Shaji, Devyani Chaudhary, Anshika Singhal, Anadhi Sharma, Devjyoti Chakrabarti, Nia Susan Chaly, Nirmala Jenson, Lakshmi Nair, Gurveen Kaur, Eva Tiwari, Farasha Fathima P M, Divyanshi Jain, Divyangi Tripathi, Pranjali Pandey, Pulkit Aghi, Sakshi Singh, Tushar Singh, Vanshika Verma, Vatsal Bindal, Shikhar Agrawal, Shlaghya Mishra, Shreya Susan Mathew
Institute toppers
Kajal Singla - Postgraduate, IIIT Delhi
Shubham Thukral- Undergraduate, IIIT Delhi
Adarsh Kumar Singh- Postgraduate, Chanakya National Law College, Patna
Charu Priyadarshan- Undergraduate, Chanakya National Law College, Patna
Chandan Kumar Jha - PhD, IIT Gandhinagar
Aishna Agrawal - Undergraduate, IIT Gandhinagar
C Kanimozhi- Undergraduate, Alagappa University Vallal Alaggapar Valagam
D Monika- Postgraduate, Alagappa University Vallal Alaggapar Valagam
Himanshi Bansal- Postgraduate, Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Ananya Rana- Undergraduate, Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Mayank Raj- Undergraduate,IIT Jodhpur
NR Rohan- Postgraduate,IIT Jodhpur
Yash Oswal- Postgraduate, Sumandeeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara
Namratha A Ajith- Undergraduate, Sumandeeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara
Kaushik Kumar Prafulbhai Sheladiya- Postgraduate, Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
Maulik Kamlesh Bhai Thummar- Undergraduate, Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
Thani Aswanth- Postgraduate, IIT Hyderabad
Shah Nisarg Pankaj- Undergraduate, IIT Hyderabad
Chandrajita Chakraborty- Postgraduate, Maharaja Bir Bikram University
Susmita Sinha - Undergraduate, Maharaja Bir Bikram University
Simranjeet Kaur- Postgraduate, Punjab University, Chandigarh
Ramneek Kaur- Undergraduate,Punjab University, Chandigarh
Namrata Mohanty- Postgraduate,VSS University of Technology, Odisha
Anuja Modi- Undergraduate, VSS University of Technology, Odisha
Arjun Panicker - Postgraduate, NIT Meghalaya
Aditya Tarafdar- Undergraduate, NIT Meghalaya