Education Minister Felicitates AICTE’s Lilawati Awards 2020 Winners

Image credit: pib.gov.in Lilawati Award: AICTE finalized the winners from a total of 456 entries

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on April 11 felicitated the winners of AICTE’s Lilawati Awards 2020. Based on the theme 'Women Empowerment’, AICTE finalized the winners from a total of 456 entries across six sub-themes – Women's Health, Self-Defense, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy, Women Entrepreneurship, and Legal Awareness.

SWEAT (Sona Women Entrepreneurship and Training) from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu won the contest in the ' Women Entrepreneurship' sub theme. Under the 'Digital Literacy' sub theme, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth won the contest.

Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune won the Lilawati Award under the 'Literacy' sub theme.

WIT Women Health Coalition from Walchand Institute of Technology, Maharashtra, won the award under the 'Women's Health' sub theme.

Ms Radiant Seetha from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College won the contest in the 'Legal Awareness' sub theme and Ms Paritrana from St. Joseph's College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu won the award for the 'Self Defense' sub theme.

"I congratulate all the winners and all the 456 teams who took part in this contest. Women empowerment is the need of society, and initiatives like this from AICTE deserve special applause," Mr Pokhriyal said.

SWEAT (Sona Women Entrepreneurship and Training) from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu said that entrepreneurship is not confined to men.

"In India, there is a misconception that entrepreneurship is just confined to men. However, that is not right, as if given a chance and opportunities, women will also prove their mettle as entrepreneurs. We believe the future of India will be equally divided to both men and women in the world of business," SWEAT team members said.

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, who won the award under the Digital Literacy sub-theme said internet revolution that has happened in India post-2014 has played a crucial role in empowering women in the nation.

"Post-2014, the internet revolution happened in India, and it has helped women in the country to grow, as information is accessible at their fingertips. However, even now, there are several women in the country who do not have sufficient digital literacy, and we should bring them too to the forefront of the society," said the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth team.