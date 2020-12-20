Education Minister Discusses Sustainable Development At Himalayan University Workshop

  • Home
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended a workshop with renowned scientists to discuss sustainable development of the Himalayan region.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 4:08 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Education minister discusses sustainable development
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 19 attended a workshop with 100 internationally renowned scientists to discuss sustainable development of the Himalayan region. The theme of the conference was “Himalayan Environment, Biodiversity and Sustainable Development”. The event was organised by the Himalayan University and Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO).

During the event, Mr Pokhriyal addressed the audience as he spoke about the need to develop a roadmap for research on conservation of Himalayan region.

The Himalayan University on December 14 opened its admission portal for 2020-21. It announced admissions for BTech, MTech, BEd special education, BSc, Msc, DMLT, MBA, law courses (BA LLB), pharmaceutical courses including BPharma, MPharma and MBA. The aspirants can apply at the official website by clicking on this link. They can also contact the University helpdesk at 7827973851.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
