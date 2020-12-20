Education Minister Discusses Sustainable Development At Himalayan University Workshop

Education minister discusses sustainable development

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 19 attended a workshop with 100 internationally renowned scientists to discuss sustainable development of the Himalayan region. The theme of the conference was “Himalayan Environment, Biodiversity and Sustainable Development”. The event was organised by the Himalayan University and Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO).

During the event, Mr Pokhriyal addressed the audience as he spoke about the need to develop a roadmap for research on conservation of Himalayan region.

हिमालयीय विश्वविद्यालय तथा हेस्को के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में "हिमालयीय पर्यावरण, जैव विविधता एवं सतत विकास"विषय पर आयोजित कार्यशाला में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर प्रतिष्ठित लगभग 100 वैज्ञानिकों के साथ सहभागिता की 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GthOixWDyi — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 20, 2020

