  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister, Nagaland Chief Minister Discuss NEP, Setting Up IISER

Education Minister, Nagaland Chief Minister Discuss NEP, Setting Up IISER

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today to discuss setting up an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the north-eastern state.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 6:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Union Education Minister Takes Ride In ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ Bus Built By IIT Bombay Professor
IGNOU OPENMAT Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On April 11
IIT Kharagpur, University Of Manchester Launch Dual Award PhD Programme
ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU To Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre
Space Technology Incubation Centres Opened At NIT Nagpur, Bhopal, Rourkela
IIFT's Largest Batch Records 100% Summer Placements, Rs 3.2 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered
Education Minister, Nagaland Chief Minister Discuss NEP, Setting Up IISER
Education Minister discusses setting up IISER Nagaland
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today to discuss setting up an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the north-eastern state.

Both ministers also discussed implementation of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

Currently, there are seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research including IISER Kolkata in West Bengal, IISER Pune in Maharashtra, IISER Mohali in Punjab, IISER Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, IISER Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, IISER Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and IISER Berhampur in Odisha.

The IISERs have been built to provide education in the science stream along with research facilities at undergraduate level. All of them have been declared ‘Institutes of National Importance’.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER ) Pune
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students
BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students
Union Education Minister Takes Ride In ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ Bus Built By IIT Bombay Professor
Union Education Minister Takes Ride In ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ Bus Built By IIT Bombay Professor
Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET) On June 20; Registrations Begin From March 22
Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET) On June 20; Registrations Begin From March 22
Rajya Sabha Invites Applications For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Scholarships, Internships
Rajya Sabha Invites Applications For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Scholarships, Internships
With NEP, Must Also Think About Rising Cost Of Higher Education: GITAM President
With NEP, Must Also Think About Rising Cost Of Higher Education: GITAM President
.......................... Advertisement ..........................