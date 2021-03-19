Education Minister, Nagaland Chief Minister Discuss NEP, Setting Up IISER

Education Minister discusses setting up IISER Nagaland

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today to discuss setting up an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the north-eastern state.

Both ministers also discussed implementation of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio today.

Discussion was around the setting up of Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research in Nagaland & the implementation of NEP2020 in the State.

Currently, there are seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research including IISER Kolkata in West Bengal, IISER Pune in Maharashtra, IISER Mohali in Punjab, IISER Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, IISER Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, IISER Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and IISER Berhampur in Odisha.

The IISERs have been built to provide education in the science stream along with research facilities at undergraduate level. All of them have been declared ‘Institutes of National Importance’.