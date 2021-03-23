  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO

Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector with the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 10:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas' Event At DU
82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha
Opinion: How Do We Equip Our Future Workforce?
Encourage Students To Visit National War Memorial, National Police Memorial: UGC
States Close Schools, Promote Students Without Exams Amid COVID Surge
COVID-19: Panel Recommends 10 Percent College Fee Cut, Gujarat High Court Told
Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO
Education Minister to discuss about impact of COVID-19
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector with the Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay. They will be having an online meeting at 5 pm on March 25.

They are expected to discuss the high rate of school drop-outs last year as the students were forced out of their schools due to lack of access to resources during the pandemic.

The Union Education Ministry informed about the meeting on its official Twitter handle as it said, “Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be meeting Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay on March 25 at 5 pm to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education sector, particularly on children put out of school and way forward to address the challenge”.

The two leaders will also talk about the probable solutions to the new problems posed by the pandemic to the education sector. The talk is going to be aligned with the education system in India and the various efforts undertaken by the authorities to continue online classes for the school students.

Click here for more Education News
UNESCO Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas' Event At DU
Education Minister Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas' Event At DU
IIM Indore Begins Application For IPMAT 2021
IIM Indore Begins Application For IPMAT 2021
States Close Colleges, Universities Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
States Close Colleges, Universities Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Offline Classes In Colleges To Continue In Karnataka: Minister
Offline Classes In Colleges To Continue In Karnataka: Minister
Telangana To Temporarily Shut Educational Institutions In View Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Telangana To Temporarily Shut Educational Institutions In View Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................