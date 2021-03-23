Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO

Education Minister to discuss about impact of COVID-19

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector with the Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay. They will be having an online meeting at 5 pm on March 25.

They are expected to discuss the high rate of school drop-outs last year as the students were forced out of their schools due to lack of access to resources during the pandemic.

The Union Education Ministry informed about the meeting on its official Twitter handle as it said, “Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be meeting Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay on March 25 at 5 pm to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education sector, particularly on children put out of school and way forward to address the challenge”.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be meeting Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay on March 25 at 5 pm to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education sector, particularly on children put out of school and way forward to address the challenge.

The two leaders will also talk about the probable solutions to the new problems posed by the pandemic to the education sector. The talk is going to be aligned with the education system in India and the various efforts undertaken by the authorities to continue online classes for the school students.