Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With CBSE School Heads Today At 2 PM

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will virtually interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya school complexes today at 2 pm. The minister will discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum and school process from the 2021-22 academic session, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. More than 1,000 CBSE school heads are expected to participate in the programme.

“I will be interacting with more than 1,000 CBSE school heads and discuss their role in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grass root level,” a social media post by the CBSE quoted the Education Minister.

“Beginning from this interaction, CBSE will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020,” the board said.

Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are gearing up for the upcoming board exams which, Mr Pokhriyal Announced, will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 for classes 10 and 12.

The detailed date sheets, however, are yet to be released on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Apart from CBSE board exam dates, Mr Pokhriyal had previously announced when and how the Engineering entrance exams – JEE Main and Advanced – will be conducted.

Mr Pokhriyal is expected to make an announcement regarding the Medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 – soon.