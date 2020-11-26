Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday has directed UGC to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same. The minister chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of the Education Ministry.

Higher Education secretary Amit Khare, Secondary Education secretary Anita Karwal and other senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting. Mr Pokhriyal also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

During the meeting, the ministry decided to start technical education, especially Engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue from the next academic year. A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted to impart technical education in mother tongue, the Education Ministry said today.

Chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of @eduminofindia today. pic.twitter.com/PZRx7saqI9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020

The Education Minister said that all the officials of the ministry are working on to ensure proper implementation of the National Education Policy.

The National Testing Agency, conducting body of JEE Main, NEET and other entrance exams, will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards.

It has also been decided that a campaign would be launched to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.