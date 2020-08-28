  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Directs Samagra Shiksha To Promote Vocationalisation At Review Meeting

Education Minister Directs Samagra Shiksha To Promote Vocationalisation At Review Meeting

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a review meeting of Samagra Shiksha, or the Integrated Scheme for School Education, with senior officials of the ministry.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 3:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Delhi Government Launches Fitness Campaign For Students Restricted To Homes
COVID-19: Educational Institutes In Odisha To Remain Closed Till End of Durga Puja
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
Teaching-Learning During COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Schools To Impart Classes Over Phone
RTE Act: Only 952 Of 3,717 Students Got Admission In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 Schools Get Notice
Education Minister Advises NIOS To Work On Transparency And Exam Reform At Review Meeting
Education Minister Directs Samagra Shiksha To Promote Vocationalisation At Review Meeting
Promote Vocationalisation Of Education: Education Minister To Samagra Shiksha
New Delhi:

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting of the Integrated Scheme for School Education, or Samagra Shiksha, held today, discussed several issues of the scheme and topics associated with Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme for school education. The review meeting of Samagra Shiksha was also attended by senior officials of the ministry.

The Samagra Shiksha review meeting had discussions on various topics including provisions for quality education of students, ways to increase learning outcomes of students and bridging the social-gender gaps in school education. The Minister while reviewing various aspects of Samagra Shiksha also dealt in ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels of school education and promoting vocationalisation of education so that students’ minds are developed holistically.

1598606043708

The Ministry of Education in their social media handle said: “Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank held a review meeting of Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Scheme for School Education) with the senior officials of Edu Min Of India today.”

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2020: Subject-Wise Best Books For CLAT Preparation
CLAT 2020: Subject-Wise Best Books For CLAT Preparation
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
COVID-19 Effect: Pandemic Management Now Part Of MBBS Course
COVID-19 Effect: Pandemic Management Now Part Of MBBS Course
ICSI Announces Financial Assistance To Students, Check Eligibility here
ICSI Announces Financial Assistance To Students, Check Eligibility here
JEE Main And NEET: 6 States File Review Petition Against Supreme Court Order To Hold Exams In September
JEE Main And NEET: 6 States File Review Petition Against Supreme Court Order To Hold Exams In September
.......................... Advertisement ..........................