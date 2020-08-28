Promote Vocationalisation Of Education: Education Minister To Samagra Shiksha

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting of the Integrated Scheme for School Education, or Samagra Shiksha, held today, discussed several issues of the scheme and topics associated with Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme for school education. The review meeting of Samagra Shiksha was also attended by senior officials of the ministry.

The Samagra Shiksha review meeting had discussions on various topics including provisions for quality education of students, ways to increase learning outcomes of students and bridging the social-gender gaps in school education. The Minister while reviewing various aspects of Samagra Shiksha also dealt in ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels of school education and promoting vocationalisation of education so that students’ minds are developed holistically.

The Ministry of Education in their social media handle said: “Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank held a review meeting of Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Scheme for School Education) with the senior officials of Edu Min Of India today.”