Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch National Curriculum Framework 2022 Tomorrow

According to the release, the education minister will release the National Curriculum Framework at 11 am

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 and Balvatika on Thursday, October 20. According to the release, the education minister will release the National Curriculum Framework at 11 am in presence of MoS for Education Annpurna Devi, MoS for Education, Subhas Sarkar, MoS for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The education minister earlier today released the National Credit Framework (NCrF) report for public consultation. The credit framework will focus on key areas of school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education as recommended in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"The NCrF provides for Assignment, Accumulation, Storage, Transfer and Redemption of Credits. It will help in promoting the internationalisation of education through the provision of credit transfer, enabling international equivalence and promoting exchange with foreign school boards and universities," reads an official statement.

"Promoting multilingualism and the power of language in teaching and learning, making Academic, Technical and Vocational education available in all Indian language for easy access by 90 per cent non-English medium students. The expansion of Academic Bank Credits (ABC) for credits earned through school education, higher/technical education, vocational education and training, apprenticeships, internships etc. linked to Digi locker for easy verification and possibility, validity and expire norms of credits," it added.

