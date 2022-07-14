Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce NIRF Ranking 2022 Tomorrow

  • Home
NIRF 2022 Rankings: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce NIRF India ranking 2022 at 11 am tomorrow.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 9:30 pm IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NIRF 2022 Rankings: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce the list of India's top Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 tomorrow, July 15. The NIRF India ranking 2022 will be released at 11 am. "Tomorrow, Hon’ble Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release India Rankings 2022 under NIRF. The annual exercise aims to rank HEI’s across India in various categories and subject domains. Stay tuned!" Ministry Of Education tweeted.

NIRF ranking 2022 will be announced for ten categories-- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. The NIRF India Ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to determine the rankings differ for all the categories.

The rankings to colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis of Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Last year in NIRF Rankings, IIT Madras was named the best institute in the Overall and Engineering categories. IISc Bangalore was ranked first in the Universities category, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University in second. AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, and NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category, and the best in the Architecture category was IIT Roorkee.

