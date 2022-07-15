Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce NIRF Ranking 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIRF Ranking 2022 today at 11 am

NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today, July 15, at 11 AM. The NIRF outlines a methodology to allot ranks among various institutions across the country. The method is based on the parameters agreed upon by the core committee for ranking various universities and institutions. These parameters are divided into five broad heads - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The calculation of the overall score is based on the weightage allotted to each head. The overall score can take a maximum value of 100. The institutions can then be rank-ordered based on their scores. This year, the NIRF India Rankings 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, College, Medical, Law, Architecture, Dental and Research.

In NIRF Ranking 2021, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras clinched the top place by scoring 86.76 marks. Followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay with 82.67 and 82.52 marks, respectively.

While in NIRF Ranking 2021 for universities, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the list with 82.67 score. Followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which placed second with 67.99 score and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) which placed third in the list with 64.02 score.