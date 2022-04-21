  • Home
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Address IGNOU's 35th Convocation On April 26

The 35th convocation will be held at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU campus on April 26

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address IGNOU's convocation
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU's 35th Convocation to be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The 35th convocation will be held at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU campus. "Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India will grace the occasion as Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address," IGNOU release mentioned.

The proceedings of the convocation will be live telecast on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Prabha Channels for Higher Education and streamed live through Facebook Page of IGNOU- facebook.com/OfficialPageIGNOU.


Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU Convocation

