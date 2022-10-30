Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Lead The Unity Run From Delhi University On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will be celebrated tomorrow, October 31.

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lead the Unity Run on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas from Delhi University tomorrow, October 31. The event will begin at 7:30 am at Delhi University. Vice Chancellor, Delhi University Professor Yogesh Singh, along with the Registrar, Principals, teachers, senior officials, administrative staff and students of CBSE Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya and the university will also participate in the Unity Run that will be held tomorrow.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The government of India will observe the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on October 31, 2022. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed in commemoration of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the Iron Man of India.

As per the official PIB release, the celebration will also witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge-taking ceremony near Gandhi Statue adjacent to Vice Regal Lodge. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also deliver an address at the event. Moreover, special exhibits on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be displayed at Jawahar Park, Vice Regal Lodge to commemorate one of the most revered sons of the soil and learn from his life.