  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Lays Foundation Stone For Super Speciality Hospital At IIT Kanpur

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Lays Foundation Stone For Super Speciality Hospital At IIT Kanpur

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, July 16, laid the foundation stone for The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 16, 2022 3:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Top Ranking: IIT Madras Director Dedicates Recognition To Students, Staff And Frontline Workers
NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce NIRF Ranking 2022 Today
IIT Madras 59th Convocation: Over 2,000 Students Awarded Degrees
HSEE 2022: IIT Madras Issues Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Admit Card
IIT Madras Partners With JK Fenner To Develop Biodegradable Alternatives To Rubber Products
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Lays Foundation Stone For Super Speciality Hospital At IIT Kanpur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Kanpur
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, July 16, laid the foundation stone for The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The Board of Governors BoG-IIT Kanpur and Ropar Chairperson, Dr K Radhakrishnan, Professor, senior academics, eminent industrialists, students and alumni were also present to congratulate the IIT Kanpur family on this momentous occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said, "Establishment of this one-of-a-kind GSMST will strengthen healthcare ecosystem & delivery in the country and also establish Kanpur as an epicentre of affordable and futuristic solutions for emerging economies."

"Philanthropic efforts, like these at IITKanpur will bridge the gap between healthcare and engineering disciplines, provide affordable technological solutions and also inspire other philanthropists and academic institutes to develop similar institutions for welfare of society," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

Philanthropic efforts, like these at @IITKanpur will bridge the gap between healthcare and engineering disciplines, provide affordable technological solutions and also inspire other philanthropists and academic institutes to develop similar institutions for welfare of society. pic.twitter.com/zVHaE2FPWH

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 16, 2022

Mr Pradhan further said that IIT Kanpur has been a pioneer in the field of engineering education in the last six decades.

The Education Minister appreciated the efforts of IIT Kanpur saying that it has been sensitive to the emerging needs of society and has been actively contributing in supporting national missions and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also visited the National Centre for Flexible Electronics at IIT Kanpur. National Centre for Flexible Electronics has been a centre-of-excellence, since it is catalysing the development of next generation products as well as domestic industries and innovations in the field of flexible electronics.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Day 2 Exam Live: CUET Slot 1 Ends; Paper Pattern, Guidelines
Live | CUET UG 2022 Day 2 Exam Live: CUET Slot 1 Ends; Paper Pattern, Guidelines
AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link To Download
AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link To Download
Can't Compare Jawaharlal Nehru University With Single-Subject Institutes Like IISc: JNU Vice-Chancellor
Can't Compare Jawaharlal Nehru University With Single-Subject Institutes Like IISc: JNU Vice-Chancellor
NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates
NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates
NEET MDS 2022 Result Declared For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats; Direct Link Here
NEET MDS 2022 Result Declared For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................