  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools

Dharmendra Pradhan launched the portal for the selection of PM SHRI schools and the state governments can apply through – pmshrischools.education.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 7:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Over 20K Schools Shut Down In India During 2020-21; Number Of Teachers Declined: Education Ministry
Plea For Uniform Education Policy For Children Of Migrant Workers During Pandemic Infructuous: Supreme Court
School, Pre-University College Students In Karnataka To Have Daily Meditation Sessions
Application Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Again
7 States, Union Territories In Level 2 In Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index 2020-21
Close Schools For Physical Classes Owing To Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: BJP
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools
Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM SHRI schools.
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the portal for the selection of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) schools today, November 3, 2022. The state governments will be able to apply online on the portal– pmshrischools.education.gov.in. The state governments through the portal can select the schools to be upgraded as PM SHRI schools. The schools will help showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emerge as exemplary schools.

Mr Pradhan stated that it is aimed at two schools from each development block to be involved in the PM SHRI plan. The schools will be chosen based on the challenge route and methodology, and the selection process will be transparent. All state governments are asked by the education minister to submit applications through the portal, including all government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Also Read || "Delhi University Should Bring Sardar Patel's Work In Research," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Highlighting the structure of the PM SHRI schools, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The PM SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. The focus will also be on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.”

PM SHRI school is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI schools. It will support students in a way that helps them grow into engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society.

Also Read || Government Launches National Curriculum Framework For Education Of Children In 3 To 8 Years Age Group

The programme is expected to directly benefit more than 20 lakh students and will also promote knowledge of numerous aspects of school education and provide information on policy, practice, and implementation.

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
BHU Extends Registration Last Date For Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship Till November 9
BHU Extends Registration Last Date For Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship Till November 9
IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research
IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research
IIT Madras Enables Crowdsourcing To Track Waterlogging In Chennai
IIT Madras Enables Crowdsourcing To Track Waterlogging In Chennai
Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................