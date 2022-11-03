Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools

Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM SHRI schools.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the portal for the selection of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) schools today, November 3, 2022. The state governments will be able to apply online on the portal– pmshrischools.education.gov.in. The state governments through the portal can select the schools to be upgraded as PM SHRI schools. The schools will help showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emerge as exemplary schools.

Mr Pradhan stated that it is aimed at two schools from each development block to be involved in the PM SHRI plan. The schools will be chosen based on the challenge route and methodology, and the selection process will be transparent. All state governments are asked by the education minister to submit applications through the portal, including all government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Yet another step towards the implementation of #NEP2020!



Today, Hon'ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp launched the portal for the selection of #PMSHRI schools.



To know more about the process, click here: https://t.co/4858hNiIdg pic.twitter.com/zHjR76Ckvl — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 3, 2022

Also Read || "Delhi University Should Bring Sardar Patel's Work In Research," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Highlighting the structure of the PM SHRI schools, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The PM SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. The focus will also be on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.”

PM SHRI school is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI schools. It will support students in a way that helps them grow into engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society.

Also Read || Government Launches National Curriculum Framework For Education Of Children In 3 To 8 Years Age Group

The programme is expected to directly benefit more than 20 lakh students and will also promote knowledge of numerous aspects of school education and provide information on policy, practice, and implementation.