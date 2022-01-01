Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign

Image credit: FILE Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched 100-days reading campaign on January 1, 2022. The 100-days reading campaign, or the Padhe Bharat campaign, will help students in improving their creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and their ability to express both verbally and in writing. The campaign will focus on students studying in classes between Balvatika and Class 8.

Launching the ‘Padhe Bharat’ campaign, the minister underlined importance of reading that children needs to develop to ensure continuous and lifelong learning. "Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading," Pradhan tweeted.

The minister emphasised, "reading is the foundation of learning, which motivates students to read books independently, develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and real life situation." He stressed on the need to create an enabling environment in which students read for pleasure and develop their skills through a process that is enjoyable and sustainable and which remains with them for life. Pradhan also shared the names of five books that he has picked for reading.

The 100 days campaign will be continued for fourteen weeks and one activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading.

As part of the Padhe Bharat Campaign, the government has also shared a comprehensive guideline on Reading Campaign with the states and Union Territories. The guidelines have a weekly calendar of activities segmented on the basis of age. The activities are formed in a way that students can perform them with the help of resources available at home. Students can take help from family or peers in case the schools are closed, the guidelines said.

Inviting schools to participate in the Padhe Bharat Campaign, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement issued on Friday, December 31 said: “Reading is an essential skill that prepares the child for making a better sense of the world around, and develops their socio-emotional abilities, cognitive and communication skills.”