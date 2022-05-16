Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students

Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp The book is primarily focused for the engineering students

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a textbook on Monday, May 16 on 'Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications". The book is primarily focused for the engineering students, but it will address the requirement in other University systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management). "The newly released IKS textbook will enable the students to bridge the divide between traditional and modern education system by providing students with an opportunity to reconnect with the past, build holistic scientific temper and utilize it for carrying multidisciplinary research and innovation," the ministry release read.

Addressing the event, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the ancient Indian civilisation and how it has positively impacted the world. He also talked about Vedas, Upanishads and other Indian texts, saying, "our ancient heritage is full of treasures which need to be preserved, documented and propagated."

The minister also spoke about the decolonisation of the Indian education system, saying, "while we adopt the good things from our ancient past, we must also be mindful of the problems in our society and build a future which which creates synergy between knowledge from the past and contemporary issues . Solutions to many of world’s problems lie in Indian Knowledge System."

The textbook curriculum is developed by Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in association with VYASA Yoga Institute, Bengaluru, and Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam. The book is written by Prof. B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore and co-authored by Associate Prof. Vinayak Rajat Bhat, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, and Nagendra Pavana R N, with the school of Vedic Knowledge Systems at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam, it read.





Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar appreciated the book on Introduction to Indian Knowledge System which seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of the Indian Knowledge Systems in all domains of life, to the Engineering and Science students in a way they can relate to, appreciate and explore further.







