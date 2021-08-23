Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Major Initiatives Of NEP 2020 Tomorrow

Dharmendra Pradhan to launch initiatives of NEP 2020 tomorrow

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch major initiatives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 tomorrow. As part of the major initiatives, Education Ministry says, a booklet on one-year achievements of NEP 2020 and an alternative academic calendar of NCERT will be launched. The alternate academic calendar 2021-22 of NCERT will contain week-wise plan of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to learning outcomes, themes and chapters taken from syllabus or textbook. The launch will be broadcast live tomorrow, August 24, at 10:15 am. The event will also go live on YouTube and Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.

The National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat which seeks to ensure that every child in the country necessarily attains foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Class 3, by 2026-27, will also be launched tomorrow. The Education Minister will also inaugurate resources on DIKSHA and virtual school on National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) tomorrow.

The Education Minister will also launch “Priya -- The Accessibility Warrior” in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Priya - The Accessibility Warrior seeks to ingrain the concept and significance of accessibility in children right from their formative years itself as a move towards inclusive education.

Hon'ble Shiksha Mantri, Shri @dpradhanbjp is launching some major initiatives of NEP 2020 including a booklet on one-year achievement of NEP Implementation. Join the live session here on August 24, 2021 at 10:15 am:https://t.co/WnHqXtXhB8#TransformingEducation pic.twitter.com/9HkteXaDGe — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 23, 2021

As NEP 2020, an official statement released today said, envisions a substantial transformation in the entire education system at all stages, the Department of School Education and Literacy took the implementation of the NEP 2020 on a mission mode and has prepared a flexible, interactive, indicative and inclusive NEP implementation plan called SARTHAQ.

The Department has accomplished 62 major milestones in this one year, which will transform the school education sector, the statement added.

These include NIPUN Bharat Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, aligning of the Samagra Shiksha scheme with the NEP 2020, Vidya Pravesh- a three months School Preparation Module, Blue print of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), capacity building of Secondary teachers under NISHTHA, Assessment reforms, and Digital content on DIKSHA.

The programme will be attended by senior officials of the department and heads of autonomous institutions and senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and Union Territories, and will be followed by a workshop with the states and Union Territories, SCERTs on the way forward for NIPUN Bharat Mission, it added.