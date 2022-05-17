  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For “Malviya Mission” To Set Up Ecosystem For Faculty Development

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For “Malviya Mission” To Set Up Ecosystem For Faculty Development

Calling for a “Malviya Mission” to set up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development, the Education Minister said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 17, 2022 6:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE, CBSE Term 2 Exams Live: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Paper Analysis In Detail
ICSE 10th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, MCQs Were Difficult," Say Students; Check Teachers' Review
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: A Look At Previous Years’ Overall Pass Percentage
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question
MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Website, How To Check Via SMS
Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For “Malviya Mission” To Set Up Ecosystem For Faculty Development
Dharmendra Pradhan has called for “Malviya Mission” to set up ecosystem for faculty development
Image credit: Twitter @dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the report on the institutional mechanism for capacity building of teachers and faculty members in higher education institutes. Calling for a “Malviya Mission” to set up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development, the Education Minister said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Mentioning the focus of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on teacher education. Mr Pradhan called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.

Dharmendra Pradhan in his micro-blogging site, Twitter, said: “Reviewed the report on institutional mechanism for capacity building of teacher/faculty in higher education institutes. Called for a “Malviya Mission” to set up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development.”

On Monday, May 16, the Education Minister launched a textbook on 'Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications". The book primarily is for the engineering students, but it will address the requirement in other university systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management). "The newly released IKS textbook will enable the students to bridge the divide between traditional and modern education system by providing students with an opportunity to reconnect with the past, build holistic scientific temper and utilize it for carrying multidisciplinary research and innovation," an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 Exams Live: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Paper Analysis In Detail
Live | CISCE, CBSE Term 2 Exams Live: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Paper Analysis In Detail
ICSE 10th Biology Paper Analysis 2022:
ICSE 10th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, MCQs Were Difficult," Say Students; Check Teachers' Review
Omission Of Lesson On Bhagat Singh From Karnataka School Textbook Insult To Martyr: Arvind Kejriwal
Omission Of Lesson On Bhagat Singh From Karnataka School Textbook Insult To Martyr: Arvind Kejriwal
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: A Look At Previous Years’ Overall Pass Percentage
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: A Look At Previous Years’ Overall Pass Percentage
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question
.......................... Advertisement ..........................