Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For “Malviya Mission” To Set Up Ecosystem For Faculty Development

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the report on the institutional mechanism for capacity building of teachers and faculty members in higher education institutes. Calling for a “Malviya Mission” to set up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development, the Education Minister said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Mentioning the focus of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on teacher education. Mr Pradhan called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.

We are adopting a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India. #NEP2020 talks about multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 17, 2022

On Monday, May 16, the Education Minister launched a textbook on 'Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications". The book primarily is for the engineering students, but it will address the requirement in other university systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management). "The newly released IKS textbook will enable the students to bridge the divide between traditional and modern education system by providing students with an opportunity to reconnect with the past, build holistic scientific temper and utilize it for carrying multidisciplinary research and innovation," an official statement said.