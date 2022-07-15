NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Announces List Of Top Educational Institutions

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIRF Ranking 2022 to be released today

NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15 announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022). The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released for eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE

NIRF Rankings 2022: List of Top Colleges Category Wise

The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016. The ranking parameters differ for all the categories. The rankings to colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis of Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.