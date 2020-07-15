Education Minister Congratulates Students On WB Madhyamik Result 2020

  • Home
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has congratulated students on Madhyamik result 2020. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, West Bengal Madhyamic 10th Result 2020 is now available at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:31 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has congratulated students after the declaration of WBBSE Board result 2020. This year, 10,03,666 students took Class 10 board exams out of whom, 86.34% students have passed. “Congratulations to the Madhyamik students for successfully clearing the examinations. You have the ability and the talent to make our state proud,” the minister said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the WBBSE Madhyamik result this year. The board declared class 10 results in 139 days after completion of exams.

WBBSE result 2020 is a slight improvement from last years. In 2019, 86.07% students have passed.

Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman has scored 694 out of 700 or 99.14% and topped WBBSE result 2020. 84 students are in the top 10 merit list of WBBSE 2020 result.

The number of girl candidates appearing for Class 10 exam was higher and at 56.7% but in terms of results, boys have performed better than girls. Pass percentage of male candidates in West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2020 is 89.87% and the pass percentage of female candidates is 83.48%.

