Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers

Education Minister confers Sparsh Ganga Awards

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal attended the award distribution ceremony named ‘Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shree Samman-2020’ organised by the Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society in Uttarakhand. The event was conducted to felicitate state teachers for their outstanding work. The award has been constituted by Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society (HERDS) to give recognition to the teachers. The recipients were given prize money worth Rs 11,000, a certificate and a memento.

These recipients were selected on the basis of the results of their students, social work, pro-environmental efforts, and contribution to keeping the city clean.

Mr Pokhriyal confirmed his participating in the event via tweet, "Today, participated in the award distribution ceremony of "Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shree Samman-2020" presented by the Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society at Devbhumi, Uttarakhand, Rudrapur and felicitated the selected best teachers by presenting them with citation, dhanesh and souvenirs".

आज देवभूमि उत्तराखंड, रुद्रपुर में हिमालयन एजुकेशनल रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट सोसाइटी द्वारा प्रदत "स्पर्श गंगा शिक्षा श्री सम्मान-2020" के पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में सहभागिता की एवं चयनित श्रेष्ठ शिक्षकों को प्रशस्ति पत्र, धनदेश एवं स्मृति चिन्ह प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। pic.twitter.com/dWUfFYYr2r — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 17, 2020

The ceremony was attended by teaching professionals including Mr Santosh Mishra, Motiram Baburam Government Post Graduate (MBPG) college, Mr Pushkar Singh Negi, Public Inter-college, Surkhet, Mukul Tiwari, State Inter-college,Satyendra Bhandari, state primary school, Rudraprayag and Mohan Chandra Joshi, State-inter college, Pithoragarh.

Mr Pokhriyal also attended a ceremony organised by the Sparsh Ganga on November 21 where he was honoured with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award.