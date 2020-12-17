  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers

Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers

The event was conducted to felicitate the Uttarakhand teachers for their outstanding work.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 6:25 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Government Tie Up With British Council To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education
Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams From March 17: Chief Minister
Indian Students Must Get Intellectual Property Rights For Their Products: Prakash Javadekar
Delhi High Court Directs AAP Government To Release DU Professors' Salaries
Centre for 'Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics' Courses To Be Set Up: Prakash Javadekar
India, UK To Set Up Task Force For Initiating Mutual Recognition Of Degrees :Education Minister
Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers
Education Minister confers Sparsh Ganga Awards
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal attended the award distribution ceremony named ‘Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shree Samman-2020’ organised by the Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society in Uttarakhand. The event was conducted to felicitate state teachers for their outstanding work. The award has been constituted by Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society (HERDS) to give recognition to the teachers. The recipients were given prize money worth Rs 11,000, a certificate and a memento.

These recipients were selected on the basis of the results of their students, social work, pro-environmental efforts, and contribution to keeping the city clean.

Mr Pokhriyal confirmed his participating in the event via tweet, "Today, participated in the award distribution ceremony of "Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shree Samman-2020" presented by the Himalayan Educational Research and Development Society at Devbhumi, Uttarakhand, Rudrapur and felicitated the selected best teachers by presenting them with citation, dhanesh and souvenirs".

The ceremony was attended by teaching professionals including Mr Santosh Mishra, Motiram Baburam Government Post Graduate (MBPG) college, Mr Pushkar Singh Negi, Public Inter-college, Surkhet, Mukul Tiwari, State Inter-college,Satyendra Bhandari, state primary school, Rudraprayag and Mohan Chandra Joshi, State-inter college, Pithoragarh.

Mr Pokhriyal also attended a ceremony organised by the Sparsh Ganga on November 21 where he was honoured with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank teacher awards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Government Tie Up With British Council To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education
Karnataka Government Tie Up With British Council To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education
JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice
JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice
Kerala To Resume UG, PG Classes From January
Kerala To Resume UG, PG Classes From January
Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams From March 17: Chief Minister
Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams From March 17: Chief Minister
IIT Professor To Work On Metal CO2 Battery That Can Boost Mars Mission
IIT Professor To Work On Metal CO2 Battery That Can Boost Mars Mission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................