Education Minister Receives Vatayan Award; Dedicates The Award To Nation

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award today, on November 21. This Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to the Education Minister for his contribution to literary works. Vatayan International Awards are presented by the Vatayan-UK organization in London to honour poets, writers and artists for their works in the respective fields.

The award has been presented in an online ceremony. Amish Tripathi, writer and director of the Nehru Center, London was present as the special guest on the occasion. Mira Kaushik, Chairman Vatayan; Kavi Anil Sharma Joshi, Vice Chairman Central Hindi Board, Agra; and Aditi Maheshwari, Executive Director Vani Prakashan were also present at the online award distribution ceremony.

While receiving the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award, Mr Nishank said: “I dedicate this award to all the citizens of my nation.” He also added: “I feel honoured to receive this award.”

Mr Pokhriyal has earlier received several awards in the field of literature and administration including Sahitya Bharati Award by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sahitya Gaurav Samman by Former President APJ Abdul Kalam, among others. The Education Minister has written more than 75 books on wide-ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages.