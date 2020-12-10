Image credit: Twitter @DrRPNishank Education Minister Chairs Meeting On Indian Knowledge Systems; Plan Of Action Finalised

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, chaired a mission high level committee of Indian knowledge systems today. In the education minister’s mission high level committee on Indian Knowledge Systems, the minister discussed several issues regarding it. The online meet held today had discussions on various topics involving Indian Knowledge Systems and during the online meet, the plan of action for the upcoming three months and the next one year have been finalised.

Apart from the Education Minister, the high level committee mission on the Indian Knowledge System was virtually attended by Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Secretary of Department of Higher Education Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and Padma Shri Chamu Krishna Shastri. Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, Dr Shashibala, Professor Kapil Kapoor, Mr AB Shukla, Professor Vijay Raghavan were also present during the online meet to discuss issues related to the Indian Knowledge System.

The Education Minister, in his microblogging site, Twitter, said: “I chaired the Mission High Level Committee of Indian Knowledge Systems. Prof Vijay Raghavan, Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Secretary - Dept. of Higher Education, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Padma Sri Chamu Krishna Shastri, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, Dr Shashibala, Prof Kapil Kapoor, Shri A.B. Shukla attended the meeting.”

“The plan of action for coming three months and one year have been finalised,” Mr Pokhriyal further added.